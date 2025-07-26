Tripura silently transforming education

Tripura is rewriting its public education in a progressive and inclusive way, emphasising digital innovation, and modern learning methods. Earlier this year, the state officially achieved full literacy, with 95.6% literacy rate. This milestone was reached through the New India Literacy program, targeting learners aged 15 and above amongst the tribal and rural areas.

Moving beyond literacy, Tripura has also invested in futuristic education, by allocating ₹264 crore creating 30 AI classrooms across the state. These smart classrooms aim to close the gap between rural and urban education while aligning with the policies of NEP 2020.

When it comes to inclusive learning, government schools in Tripura have adopted U-shaped classroom seating arrangements, replacing the old traditional layout of classroom learning . This model aims for better interaction between teachers and students, collaborative learning , eye contact interaction, open discussion and active participation.

The state has also implemented a Saharsh curriculum for students from classes I-VIII under NEP. Developed jointly by NCERT and SCERT, the curriculum emphasises social-emotional learning, aiming for a stress free and joyful learning environment. It focuses to reduce students from the burden of studies, learning apart from only textbooks and syllabus.l and focusing more on holistic and inclusive learning , thereby preparing the students not just for exams but to deal with the real world problems.

Tripura’s education system is building a sustainable, students first education model that fosters leadership, creativity and critical thinking among the underprivileged children, ensuring equal opportunity for all.