‘Triranga’ turns cultural stage into patriotic masterpiece

Berhampur: For over one and a half decades, the cultural canvas of Berhampur has been bathed in the vibrant hues of the national flag through ‘Triranga’, a soulful cultural confluence where patriotism dances, sings and breathes through art. More than a programme, ’Triranga’ has grown into a cherished tradition, celebrating love for the motherland through rhythm, melody and graceful movement.

The latest edition of ’Triranga’ was staged at the open theatre of Ganjam Kala Parishad on Sunday. Over 100 artistes, ranging in the age group from four to 40 years and representing various educational and cultural institutions, enthralled the audience with a series of patriotic dance and music performances.

For the last 16 years, ’Triranga’ has brought together artistes across generations, weaving a vibrant tapestry of national pride that echoes the sacrifices, dreams and unity of India. Each presentation, be it a stirring song or a graceful dance, resonated with deep nationalist sentiments, evoking emotion and reverence among the spectators.

The sustained efforts of Abhinaya Jagat and Kala O Kalakar Pratisthaan were widely appreciated for kindling patriotic spirit among the masses through art. The organisations have also been successfully presenting another patriotic programme, ‘Vande Mataram’, for the last 26 years.

Eminent guests including Hrushikesh Panigrahi, CEO of Amesabu, also a renowned anchor; Sidharth Sankar Padhi, Officer on Special Duty (Odia Language); Kali Charan Sahu, Principal, Nalanda Shree College, and Sankarshan Sabat, President, Ganjam Kalakar Sangha, opined that ’Triranga’ stands as a cultural beacon, nurturing patriotism, preserving artistic heritage and reminding citizens that love for the nation finds its most powerful expression when art becomes its voice.

The programme was successfully organised under the guidance of Mihir Kumar Tripathy, Rabindra Kumar Nayak and their dedicated team.