Truck plunges into river as bridge collapses in Manipur

Truck plunges into river as bridge collapses in Manipur
A bridge over the Imphal River in Manipur's Imphal West District collapsed when a wood-laden truck was crossing it on Sunday, sending the vehicle...

A bridge over the Imphal River in Manipur's Imphal West District collapsed when a wood-laden truck was crossing it on Sunday, sending the vehicle plunging into the water, officials said.

Police said the truck's driver is currently missing and rescue operations are underway.

Local people rescued the three persons who were on the truck, which was still submerged in the flooded water.

