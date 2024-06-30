Live
- Landslides, power outages reported as heavy rain soaks South Korea
- Bengal: Main accused in Chopra beating incident arrested
- N Korea condemns joint military exercise by S Korea, US & Japan
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple will be opened soon, Odisha CM reiterates
- Security forces launch operation in higher reaches of J&K's Gulmarg ski resort
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) in Mangalagiri, Vijayawada Successfully Treats Advanced Ductal Carcinoma
- Wildfires in Turkey under control, arrests underway: Minister
- Devastating Storms Trigger Deadly Floods and Landslides Across Switzerland and Northern Italy
- Bangladesh passes 68 billion USD budget for next fiscal year
- Wolvaardt, Luus fightback as South Africa stretch one-off Test to final day against India
Truck plunges into river as bridge collapses in Manipur
A bridge over the Imphal River in Manipur's Imphal West District collapsed when a wood-laden truck was crossing it on Sunday, sending the vehicle plunging into the water, officials said.
Police said the truck's driver is currently missing and rescue operations are underway.
Local people rescued the three persons who were on the truck, which was still submerged in the flooded water.
