- Woman Alleges Land Grab by Fraudster Ravinder Reddy; Seeks DGP’s Intervention
- District Collector Orders Full-Scale Preparations for Bhoo Bharati Revenue Conferences from June 3 to 20
- Telangana JAC Submits 13-Point Demand Memorandum to Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Seeking Welfare Measures for Statehood Activists
- Gadwal Officials Mobilize Precautionary Measures to Curb Seasonal Diseases Ahead of Monsoon
- District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Conducts Surprise Inspection at Gadwal Rural Police Station; Issues Key Directives for Monsoon Preparedness and Public Safety
- BRS Alleges Paddy Scam at Bainapally Procurement Centre, Demands Immediate Action or Threatens Collectorate Siege
- VIP Felicitates Rural Girl Toppers, Awards Scholarships for Academic Excellence
- Demand for Rs 2 Lakh Crore Allocation to MGNREGA: Agri Workers’ Union Protests in Narayanpet
- SAEL secures $132 million from global lenders for 300 MW solar project in Andhra Pradesh
- JWST uncovers new kind of black holes linking classical quasars and “Little Red Dots”
Trump Accuses China Of Breaking Trade Agreement Amid Escalating Economic Tensions
Highlights
President Trump claims China violated their recent trade deal after reducing tariffs from 145% to 30%, as Treasury Secretary warns negotiations have stalled and need presidential intervention.
