Trump admits to interference in India polls

New Delhi/Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday hit out at the previous Joe Biden administration, accusing it of interfering in elections in India.

While addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Trump said, "Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian government... This is a total breakthrough."

Trump's claim comes a day after he defended the Department of Governance Efficiency (DOGE) decision to cancel $21 million fund for “voter turnout” in India.

"Why are we giving $21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of US; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving $21 million for voter turnout?" Trump said. The DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk, announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India." The department said, "US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all (of) which have been cancelled..." The list included $486 million in grants to the “Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening” including $21 million for "voter turnout in India" and $22 million for "inclusive and participatory political process" in Moldova.

BJP allegations

The DOGE move triggered a political slugfest in India with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party alleging interference in the country's election process. BJP leader Amit Malviya called the grant 'external interference' in India's elections.

"USD 21M for voter turnout? This definitely is external interference in India’s electoral process. Who gains from this? Not the ruling party for sure!" the BJP's IT department head said on X. He claimed that the now cancelled programme was a pointer to the previous Congress-led UPA government allegedly enabling infiltration of Indian institutions by forces opposed to the country's interests.