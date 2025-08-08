India tariff news: In a move that's upset New Delhi's diplomatic calculations, U.S. President Donald Trump has raised taxes for Indian exports to 50%, branded it as a harsh Trump India tariff as a reaction to India's continued purchases of Russian crude. The dramatic increase from 25% tariff on goods--is a result of growing discontent about this India Russia crude trade and could signal a new dispute with India over Trump's India Russia oil trade.

India as the third-largest energy consumer has for a long time depended on discounted Russian oil to ensure energy and export refined goods. Modi Russian oil strategy is practical, based on the need for energy and market dynamics, resulting in what some critics have dubbed "Modi Russian oil math."

However, Trump's latest move - motivated by the claim that India's oil purchases indirectly help Russia's war effort into the calculations. Analysts are concerned that the Trump tariff impact on India could knock up to one-third of a percentage point off the growth of GDP, hurt exports that require labor, and shake up industries ranging from machinery to pharmaceuticals.

In spite of the pressure Indian government officials remain in the line. There's been no directive issued to refiners to cease production of Modi Russian oil math energy relations with Moscow remain. New Delhi argues that energy security should not be sacrificed in the name of geopolitical visibility.

Trade negotiations are stuck in a rut and markets in the global market jittery Modi has to perform a delicate balancing act. Modi must balance the demands of Washington and Delhi's needs for economic growth. He must also determine how to deal with Trump's punitive tariff threats and India's long-term energy policy.