'Trust billing' facility available for UP power consumers

Lucknow: In a major relief to consumers in the state, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has launched a ‘trust billing’ service, a self-generated power bill tool, as part of its ‘ease of living’ campaign.

The power consumer can login on www.uppclonline.com to self-generate the bill by feeding current and previous meter readings along with comments.

The same process could be followed on UPPCL consumer app.

State Power Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said, "The arrangement will prove beneficial to 3.28 crore consumers. It will be available both in domestic and commercial categories for up to 9 KW load. But action will be taken against those consumers who fail to provide correct readings."

The UPPCL consumer app is available on the Google Play Store for Android users.

The iOS phone users will also be able to use the app. Once the meter reading is fed into the system online, the bill will be generated within 24 to 48 hours.

The facility is available only to those consumers who have cleared their dues.