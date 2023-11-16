Live
Tunnel Collapse: Heavy drilling equipment airlifted to aid rescue efforts
Uttarkashi: A heavy drilling machine was airlifted from Delhi Wednesday to replace the "failed" equipment which was being used earlier to create a...
Uttarkashi: A heavy drilling machine was airlifted from Delhi Wednesday to replace the "failed" equipment which was being used earlier to create a passage for 40 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel that collapsed three days back, officials said.
The new machine, that landed at Chinyalisaur, over 30 km from the tunnel on the Chardham route, is being put into service, amid apprehension by workers at the site on the progress of the multi-agency rescue operations.
