Turmoil Erupts Within Shinde Group As Ajit Pawar Assumes Power And Inducts Nine NCP MLAs Into Cabinet

After Ajit Pawar assumed power and brought in nine NCP MLAs directly into the state cabinet, a significant conflict arose within the Shinde group. The sudden inclusion of Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, along with the nine MLAs, caused turmoil within the Shinde group. Disgruntled MLAs and party workers from the Shinde group expressed serious concerns. To address the issue, Chief Minister Shinde decided to visit Nagpur and then proceed to Mumbai, bypassing the President's visit.



According to sources, a confrontation occurred between two MLAs from the Shinde group on Tuesday evening. As a result, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde canceled his scheduled official visit and left Nagpur for Mumbai. On the same day, a meeting of the Maharashtra government's cabinet was disrupted, which was attended by Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP ministers. Subsequently, reports surfaced about Ajit Pawar offering financial assistance to the group.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing power struggle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), it appears that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has gained an advantage in terms of numbers. The warring factions held separate meetings on Wednesday to showcase their support, intensifying the battle for control of the party. According to sources from both factions, the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group saw the attendance of 32 out of the 53 NCP MLAs, while the conclave addressed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar had 18 MLAs present. This development indicates a clear divide between the two factions and their respective strengths.