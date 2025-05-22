Two Covid-linked deaths in Maha

Mumbai: Maharashtra has reported two Covid-related deaths since January this year, the state health department has said, adding that the two were patients with comorbidities.

The department, late Tuesday night, stated that both deaths were reported from Mumbai and involved patients with comorbidities (simultaneous presence of two or more medical conditions in a person). One of the deceased had nephrotic syndrome with hypocalcemia seizure, while the other was a cancer patient.

According to the health department, a total of 6,066 swab samples have been examined for coronavirus since January, of which 106 tested positive for the infectious disease. Of these, 101 were from Mumbai and the remaining from Pune, Thane, and Kolhapur. Currently, 52 patients are undergoing treatment for mild symptoms, while 16 are being treated at hospitals.

“A spike in Covid-19 cases is not only being seen in Maharashtra, but also in other states and even other countries,” said the health department release.

“Covid is a disease caused by a virus. Currently, the ILI (Influenza-like Illness) and SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) survey is going on in Maharashtra for Covid. In that survey, such patients are tested for Covid. These Covid patients are being treated regularly after testing positive, Covid cases are currently rare in the state. Mild symptoms are being found in Covid patients. Covid testing and treatment facilities are available through the health department. Therefore, the public is urged not to panic,” said the release.

Earlier, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday said, “Covid-19 is now considered an endemic and an ongoing health problem. As the virus has become established at the community level, cases are now sporadic and very rare.