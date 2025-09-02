Live
Two criminals arrested after encounter in Gonda
Highlights
Gonda: Two members of a vehicle theft gang were arrested after an encounter with police here late on Sunday night, officials said.
One of the accused was injured in the exchange of fire and was hospitalised, the police officials said.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said a motorcycle was stolen from the residence of Head Constable Raghavendra Shahi in Itiyathok town on August 19 and a case was registered against two unidentified thieves in the matter.
Late on Sunday night, teams of Itiyathok police station and the Special Operation Group (SOG) had an encounter with the criminals on the Lalapurwa village-Harraiya Jhooman road, he said. The criminals attacked the police personnel and tried to escape.
