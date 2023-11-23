Two fall sick after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar

Patna : At least two persons fell sick after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of Bihar on Thursday.

The patients have been are identified as Satyendra Rai and Dhora Giri, their health deteriorated on Wednesday and were initially admitted to Primary Health Center (PHC) in Masrakh but they referred to Sadar hospital Chapra and finally referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital Patna after their health deteriorated.

Giri said that he had taken liquor from Satyendra Rai and they had consumed it together on Tuesday. But after reaching their respective homes, they complain of headache, stomach ache and low visibilities.

The family members admitted them in PHC Masrakh where doctors referred them to Sadar Hospital Chapra and then they were referred to PMCH Patna. The situation of both the victims is said to be critical.

This is the third incident of suspected hooch tragedies in Bihar in the last one week. Earlier, five persons lost lives in Sitamarhi and five in Gopalganj during the Chhath festival.