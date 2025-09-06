Two lynched in Bengal’s Nadia on suspicion of murdering child

Kolkata: Two persons were lynched in Nadia district’s Nischintapur area on Saturday after being accused of murdering a minor boy, officials said.

The incident occurred after residents recovered the child’s body wrapped in a tarpaulin from a pond.

Enraged locals alleged that the two had killed the boy, thrashed them brutally, and set their house on fire.

According to police, Swarnabha Biswas, a Class 3 student, went missing on Friday afternoon after playing in a nearby field.

Despite an overnight search, the family could not trace him. On Saturday morning, villagers spotted his body floating in a pond near the house.

Police said that suspicion fell on neighbour Uttam Mandal, who was accused of killing Swarnabha and dumping the body. Soon after, a mob attacked Mandal and another man at his residence.

“Both were severely beaten up, and their house was set ablaze. They were rushed to Tehatta Hospital with critical injuries, where doctors declared them brought dead,” police said.

Locals alleged the boy’s body bore cut marks on the head, with blood oozing from his nose and eyes.

Some also claimed the accused had previously attempted to abduct schoolchildren and had been caught once in Palashi. They alleged that this time, Swarnabha was targeted.

Police said that the lynching took place shortly after the body was found.

The police said the deceased have been identified as Utpal Biswas, 45, and his wife Soma Biswas, 38.

One more person was injured in the attack and has been sent to a hospital for treatment.

The three bodies, including the body of the child, were sent for postmortem, police said.

The Police were yet to arrest anyone in connection with the lynching.

"We have started an investigation into the matter. We are waiting for the autopsy report. We are trying to identify those who were behind the attack," said the police.



