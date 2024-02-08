Live
Just In
Two mahouts suspended for thrashing elephants at Kerala's Guruvayoor temple
Following a video which went viral where mahouts were seen thrashing elephants belonging to the famed Sree Krishna Temple, Guruvayoor, two of them were suspended on Thursday.
The Guruvayoor temple is known for its elephants and one of the mahouts was suspended for thrashing the elephant named ‘Krishna’. It was late former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu J.Jayalalithaa’s offering to the famed temple many years back.
The second elephant which was beaten by another mahout is named Kesavankutty.
Even though this thrashing is believed to have happened a month back, following the video of this going viral, the temple authorities stepped in and after conducting a probe asked for an explanation from the two mahouts.
Later they were suspended from service.
Following this becoming news, veterinary doctors attached to the temple conducted a medical examination of the two elephants.