Live
- Tiranga Yatra organised
- Neeraj eyes bigger throws as 90.23m falls short of gold
- Har YouTuber lands in the soup for spying
- Nidadavolu witnesses development worth Rs 105 Cr: Tourism minister
- RJY aims to become the cleanest city in the State
- CS urges DISCOMS to be on high alert in pre monsoon season
- Top Budget Laptops Under ₹30,000 Perfect for Students and Online Learning
- India needs to focus more on international trade
- Light & sound show resumes at Samaleswari temple
- Two Maoist camps busted
Two Maoist camps busted
Bhubaneswar: Two Maoist camps were busted in Bolangir district and explosives were seized, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of...
Bhubaneswar: Two Maoist camps were busted in Bolangir district and explosives were seized, police said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police, District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operations Group (SOG) raided the camps in Gandhamardan Hills in Khaprakhol police station area and Chhatradandi forest in Tureikela police station limits on Thursday, they said.
“The camps were completely destroyed.
A lot of explosives and other items were recovered,” IG (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal said. The Maoists, however, could manage to flee the camps, he said. The two camps were operated by cadres of the Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of CPI(Maoist), SP Abhilash G said. Maoists use the corridor, which has dense forest, to move between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, he said. Booklets detailing the process of making IEDs were found in the camps, he added.