Two new lighthouses to be set up in Odisha to boost tourism

Puri: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday announced that two new lighthouses will be set up on the Odisha coast to boost tourism in the State.The new monuments will be set up at Chaumukha in Balasore district and Dhamra in Bhadrak, he said while addressing the 2nd Indian Lighthouse Festival here.

At present, Odisha has five lighthouses—Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, Paradip and False Point.Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping &Waterways, saidthe coastal communities of the country would be developed as societies in order to empower them within the vicinity of lighthouses.

A central association of all these societies would be created to give a national momentum to celebrate the lighthouses as national icons and the cultural heritage and legacy of India’s rich maritime sector, he said.The Union minister also inaugurated Kalwan reef lighthouse at Jamnagar in Gujarat as well as stacker-cum-reclaimant and a flyover at Padadip Port in Odisha.

“The Indian Lighthouse Festival or ‘Bharatiya Prakash Sthamb Utsav’ has been receiving laurels from all quarters of the country as we continue our efforts to further bolster facilities for the tourists - both domestic and foreign - for a memorable experience at these wonderful monuments,” he said.Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is taking all steps to realise the full potential of India’s rich cultural heritage as well as its historical legacy in propelling the economic growth of the country, he said.

Sonowal said his ministry is committed to ushering in a new chapter of growth in the country’s blue economy.He said the tourists’ footfall in the lighthouses witnessed a rise of more than 400 per cent since 2014.”From 4 lakh tourists in 2014, it reached 16 lakh in the last fiscal,” the minister said.

“We have already crossed 9 lakh in the first half of the current fiscal, and it is evident that the growing trend of lighthouses as tourists’ hotspots will continue,” he said.With an investment of Rs 60 crore, 75 iconic lighthouses across nine coastal States and one Union Territory have been developed.

Each lighthouse has become a beacon of both heritage and recreation, with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheatres, children’s parks and more, an official said.Among others, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union ministers Shantanu Thakur and Suresh Gopi, and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Prabhati Parida attended the meeting on Sunday.