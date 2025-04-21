Two-phase Asiatic lion census to be conducted in Gujarat from May 10 to 13

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Forest Department will conduct the 16th Asiatic lion population estimation between May 10 and 13 this year.

The census will be carried out in two phases across an estimated 35,000 sq kms spanning 11 districts and 58 talukas of the state, using the ‘Direct Beat Verification’ method, as per government orders.

Asiatic lions are found exclusively in Gujarat's Gir forest and surrounding landscapes in Saurashtra.

Since 1980, Gir has been globally recognised as the sole habitat of the Asiatic lion, making these majestic animals a symbol of pride not only for Gujarat but also for Asia.

This quinquennial census, first initiated in 1936, will document not just the population count but also key data such as movement patterns, gender, age groupings, identity markers, GPS locations, and pride compositions of the lions.

The preliminary estimation will take place on May 10 and 11, followed by the final count on May 12 and 13.

Approximately 3,000 trained volunteers, along with regional, zonal, and sub-zonal officers, will participate in the operation.

The use of advanced technologies such as high-resolution cameras, radio collars, the e-GujForest mobile application, and GIS software will enhance accuracy and real-time data collection.

The government has also strengthened community involvement by establishing Eco-Development Committees in rural areas, appointing Van Mitras (forest friends), and organising regular nature education camps.

These initiatives complement the scientific and technological efforts to ensure the continued protection and monitoring of the Asiatic lion population.

The government has expanded the lion’s protected range beyond Gir to include satellite habitats like Girnar, Mitiyala, and coastal areas of Amreli and Bhavnagar, ensuring a wider and more resilient landscape for their movement.

The establishment of eco-development committees and the deployment of Van Mitras have strengthened grassroots-level conservation, fostering cooperation between local communities and forest officials.

Rescue teams, veterinary care units, and rapid response systems are also in place to deal with injuries, man-animal conflict, and health emergencies.

Additionally, awareness campaigns, nature education camps, and sustainable eco-tourism initiatives help generate public support for lion conservation while creating livelihoods for people living near lion habitats.