Two pistols recovered near border in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Two pistols, suspected to be airdropped by a drone from Pakistan, have been recovered from an area near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar, said a BSF official on Monday. Following the movement of a drone, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops recovered two pistols along with four magazines from the area near village Nesta in Amritsar, said the official.

The pistols were found wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring attached, confirming a drone drop, said the official.

“Quick response of the BSF troops once again decimated the nefarious designs of Pak-based terror syndicate to push the weapon consignment in Indian territory,” said the official.

