Two sisters selected for Youth Exchange prog

Dhenkanal: Two sisters, Bibharani Patra and Sandhyarani Patra, have been selected as delegates for India-Sri Lanka Youth Exchange Programme 2025. The programme is organised by project Point Odisha and Commonwealth Youth Council in association with My Bharat under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports.

Sources said they were selected based on their active involvement in youth development, cultural exchange and social leadership activities in Odisha. The programme aims to promote bilateral friendship, cultural understanding and cooperation between the youth of India and Sri Lanka.

Bibharani said she will represent India by demonstrating leadership and contributing ideas. Sandhyarani said this is a big opportunity to represent India at the international level.

Bibharani is a mountaineer who scaled Mount Kilimanjaro via the Machame Route in 2023 in the African continent. She has taken part in several sports events such as National taekwondo, 1st Dan black belt, IFMA India National Muaythai championship, National Choi-Kwang Do championship and National Kickboxing championship.