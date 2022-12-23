Two Succesful Uterus Transplant Took Place In Chennai's Hospital Giving New Hope To Women

An international team of medical professionals, including a specialist from the Czech Republic, successfully performed two uterine transplants on a patient from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh at Chennai hospital.



The transplants were carried out in this location by Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC), a renowned multi-organ transplant centre in Asia, according to a hospital release on Thursday.



The foreign expert is Professor Dr Jiri Fronek. According to the hospital, he is the director of the transplant surgery division at the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague, Czech Republic.

A novel treatment option known as uterine transplantation offers hope to young women with hypoplasia, a condition in which the uterus is missing or undeveloped.

Due to a blood group mismatch, the 28-year-old Tamil Nadu woman had to have a plasma exchange procedure performed before the 16-hour transplant surgery. Before starting the transplant, she was placed under a 3-day surveillance.

The second patient, a 24-year-old Andhra Pradesh resident, required an open transplant procedure that lasted 15 hours because it took the doctors about 8 hours to remove the uterus from the donor. As a result, mothers of the patients served as the donors in both situations.

According to Dr. Padmapriya, the ultimate goal of this transplant is childbirth because commercial surrogacy is prohibited in India, giving women the chance to become mothers and enjoy parenthood independently.

Prof Fronek, who led the complex process along with Dr Padmapriya Vivek, Head of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Fertility Medicine explained that they have been able to provide young women the chance to experience motherhood by launching this procedure in India, where it is still in its infancy. Doctors from Gleneagles Global Health City are confident about streamlining the uterine transplant procedure because to several technological breakthroughs.