Uddhav must resign: Ex-Navy officer

Mumbai: Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer who alleged he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on Sunday hit out at Uddhav Thackeray stating that the Maharashtra chief minister should "resign" if he is unable to run the government.

"I request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ji that if you cannot run the government, then you should resign. Let people elect a government that can maintain law and order in Maharashtra," he said while speaking to media.

Earlier in the morning, Union minister Ramdas Athawale met Sharma at his residence and extended his support to the retired navy officer in seeking justice.