Uddhav Thackeray hops onto Mumbai local train after campaigning in Palghar

Palghar/Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday did what millions of Mumbaikars do daily -- hop onto a Mumbai suburban local train for a quicker commute home.

Along with party MP Sanjay Raut, other leaders, and security staff, Thackeray hopped onto a train going from Dahanu in Palghar district to Bandra in the country’s commercial capital, around 110 km apart.

As hundreds of curious commuters gawked for a glimpse of the VVIP traveller among the commoners, Thackeray looked relaxed, though a tad bothered by the sweltering heat measuring around 33-degree Celsius.

After they boarded the crowded evening train, a prime window seat was arranged for him in the First Class compartment where he sat with Raut next to him, with the Mumbai Police personnel keeping a close watch around them.

As the train started for its usual long journey of approximately two hours from Dahanu to Mumbai, many commuters clicked videos, and tried to take selfies with Thackeray, while several television crews jostled for a perfect shot.

Some excited commuters also raised slogans in favour of Thackeray, making the commute quite noisy though nobody seemed to mind.

Earlier, Thackeray, Raut, and other party leaders visited the Palghar (ST) LS constituency to campaign for Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Bharti Kamdi, where the former CM launched a scathing attack against the MahaYuti government, and its constituents Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.