Udhayanidhi Stalin hails Periyar's legacy, calls for renewed commitment to social justice

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin paid glowing tributes to the social reformer E.V. Ramasamy 'Periyar' on his birth anniversary, describing him as the torchbearer of rationalist and social justice ideals whose philosophy continues to shape the Dravidian movement.

In a post on social media platform X, Udhayanidhi recalled Periyar as the "sun of knowledge" who not only enlightened Tamil Nadu but also offered principles for the entire world to emulate.

"Periyar formulated the core tenets of social justice, self-respect, rationalism, eradication of caste and emancipation of women. By declaring that dignity and knowledge are the true beauty of a human being, he reshaped the very way we live," Udhayanidhi wrote.

He said that inheriting Periyar's legacy was a matter of pride.

"We can take pride in being the heirs of Periyar, who enriched our philosophy and supported our future aspirations while embodying the complete spirit of Dravidian ideology," the Deputy Chief Minister added.

Periyar, who founded the 'Self-Respect Movement' in the early 20th century, remains a towering influence on Tamil Nadu's political and cultural identity.

His relentless campaigns against caste discrimination, his advocacy for women's rights, and his rationalist worldview laid the foundations for the state’s Dravidian model of governance.

Leaders of the Dravidian movement, including former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi, drew heavily from his teachings to build a politics rooted in social equality.

Marking the occasion, Udhayanidhi reaffirmed the DMK's commitment to Periyar's ideals. He said the party would continue its journey of ensuring social justice under the leadership of Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin.

"On this birth anniversary of the flame of self-respect and rationalism, let us resolve to march forward in the path of social justice laid out by Periyar, following the footsteps of our leader M.K. Stalin," Udhayanidhi wrote.

The Dravidian model, which emphasises inclusivity, welfare, and empowerment, has often been described by DMK leaders as a modern continuation of Periyar's vision.

As Tamil Nadu observed the reformer's birth anniversary, Udhayanidhi's tribute reflected the DMK's ongoing attempt to link present-day governance and politics with the enduring legacy of Periyar's philosophy.