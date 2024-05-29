UIDAI gives clarity on Aadhaar card update deadline

New Delhi: In a recent turn of events, the significance of Aadhaar cards in the lives of individuals has been underscored as the deadline for updating personal details approaches. With the Aadhaar card becoming a prerequisite for various governmental and financial transactions, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has been consistently urging citizens to keep their details up-to-date. Failure to do so could result in inconvenience, as many services now require linking Aadhaar with PAN cards, voter IDs, and other official documents.

The looming deadline of June 14th has triggered a frenzy among citizens to update their Aadhaar details promptly. However, concerns have arisen regarding the associated charges for updates, leading to a flurry of complaints on social media platforms. The UIDAI has clarified that while updating Aadhaar details is free until June 14th, a nominal fee may be charged thereafter.

Moreover, the UIDAI has emphasized the necessity of linking Aadhaar details with other documents such as ration cards, passport, and driving licenses. Failure to update these details could result in disruptions in essential services like electricity, water, and gas supply.

The recent directive from the UIDAI has prompted individuals to rush to update their Aadhaar details before the deadline. It has also highlighted the importance of maintaining accurate information in the Aadhaar database, as it serves as a central repository for personal identification data.

To facilitate the updating process, individuals are required to submit proof of identity and address documents, along with scanned copies, on the UIDAI's official website. This move aims to streamline the process and ensure that all Aadhaar details are accurate and up-to-date.

As the deadline approaches, citizens are urged to take immediate action to avoid any disruptions in accessing essential services. The UIDAI has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of Aadhaar data while providing necessary assistance to citizens during the updating process.