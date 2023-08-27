Live
UK Prime Minister's 'Jai Shri Ram' Remark Highlights India's Global Ascendance
- The UK Prime Minister's utterance of 'Jai Shri Ram' at Downing Street and recognition of India's G20 presidency underscore the nation's enhanced prominence.
- Uncover the symbolism behind these gestures and their implications for India's international status.
British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, commented on India's elevation in the global hierarchy, citing the country's successful G20 presidency and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's proclamation of 'Jai Shri Ram' on India's Independence Day.
Speaking at the G20 Conclave in New Delhi, Ellis expressed that India's prominence is evident in its leadership of three visa categories in the UK: students, visitors, and skilled workers. He highlighted the remarkable contrast of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak invoking 'Jai Shri Ram' while at 10 Downing Street on August 15.
Ellis noted that such an event would have been unforeseeable, referencing historical figures like Lord Curzon, the Viceroy of India responsible for the controversial Bengal Partition in 1905. This partition decision, aimed at creating divisions along religious and ethnic lines, was indicative of a "divide and rule" strategy.
The British Prime Minister of Indian descent, Rishi Sunak, attended a 'Ram Katha' recitation by spiritual leader Morari Bapu at Cambridge University on India's Independence Day. Commencing his speech with the chant "Jai Siya Ram," Sunak emphasized that his presence at Morari Bapu's event was a personal honor and that his faith as a Hindu plays a significant role in guiding his life.
Sunak further elaborated that while being a Prime Minister is an esteemed role, it comes with its challenges and tough decisions. He underscored the importance of faith in providing him the strength and determination to make the best decisions for the nation, drawing a connection between his religious beliefs and his leadership role.