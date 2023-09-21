U'khand CM Dhami slams INDIA bloc over Sanatan Dharma row

Jaipur: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday criticised the opposition INDIA bloc over the remarks made by a member of its ally on Sanatan Dharma, triggering a controversy.

"Today, the leaders of this alliance abuse Sanatan Dharma and are calling Sanatan Dharma a disease. I want to tell such people that Sanatan Dharma has been around for centuries, and Sanatan is the centre of our faith and thoughts.

"How will those people understand Sanatan who oppose Sanatan and do not recognise the real power and potential of Sanatan and keep questioning the presence of Ram?" Dhami questioned.

He said this while addressing a press conference in Kota on Thursday during BJP's second Parivartan Sankalp Yatra.

"I can say with complete confidence that the BJP government is going to be formed in Rajasthan in 2023. The current Congress government in Rajasthan is not allowing the beneficial schemes of the Central government to reach the public," he said.

Criticising the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government, Dhami said: "The Congress-led government does not want the welfare of the people of the state. This government is limited to its poster game and publicity. The people have now come to know about the hollow promises of free schemes. Now, there is a need for a double engine government in Rajasthan for overall development in Rajasthan, and seeing the public support in this Parivartan Sankalp Yatra, it has become clear that the people will give a huge majority to the double engine government of BJP.

"Today, Rajasthan has become a stronghold of criminals. Cases of atrocities against women and Dalits have continuously increased in the state. The Congress government has tarnished the glorious history of the brave women and heroes of Rajasthan," Dhami said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister further said that India's cultural glory has returned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Today, India has a distinct identity under the leadership of PM Modi. During the historic nine years of PM Modi's tenure, glorious decisions have been taken, be it the decision to remove Article 370 from Kashmir or the construction of Ram temple. India has achieved a special place in Space when it has become the first country to reach the South Pole of the Moon. During the pandemic (Covid), the maximum number of vaccinations were done in India under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.