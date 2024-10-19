U'khand govt to impose heavy fines on spitting, contaminating food items

Dehradun : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday announced stringent measures to safeguard public health and maintain law and order by imposing fines ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh on individuals caught spitting or contaminating food items with other substances.

"In Uttarakhand, the Hon'ble Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji has underscored zero tolerance for incidents involving spitting or mixing filth in food items. In accordance with his directives, a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been issued," stated CM Dhami's office in a statement on X.

The statement emphasised strict repercussions for such offences, aiming to curb incidents recently highlighted on social media involving spitting in food products at various establishments.

Under CM Dhami's leadership, efforts are ongoing to reinforce the state's health infrastructure and law enforcement.

The Director General of Police, Abhinav Kumar, has been instructed to enforce these measures effectively, targeting establishments like hotels and roadside eateries.

"Acts of this nature not only compromise food safety but also inflict emotional harm. Uttarakhand will enforce stringent penalties against offenders," remarked Chief Minister Dhami.

Local authorities, including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs), have been tasked with thorough scrutiny of employees in commercial establishments. Additionally, steps will be taken to install CCTV surveillance in these venues, with local intelligence units monitoring vendors in open areas.

Initial actions have already been initiated in Mussoorie, with legal actions in progress as per regulations. Random inspections will be conducted in coordination with the Health and Food Department to address any violations, which will be prosecuted under relevant sections of the law.



Chief Minister Dhami underscored that any actions affecting religious, ethnic, or linguistic sentiments will face severe repercussions under the law.



To bolster awareness and prevention efforts, collaborative campaigns with municipal bodies and local councils are planned, targeting the complete eradication of such incidents.