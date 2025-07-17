U'khand: High-profile arrests, 71 per cent conviction rate marks CM Dhami’s anti-corruption push

Dehradun: In a sweeping campaign to cleanse Uttarakhand’s administrative machinery, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption has yielded a series of decisive actions -- both high-profile and systemic.

Over the past four and a half years, the Vigilance Department has conducted 82 trap operations, resulting in 94 arrests, including 13 gazetted officers.

Backed by a 71 per cent conviction rate, Uttarakhand’s anti-corruption campaign has firmly transitioned from principled declarations to concrete, courtroom victories.

Among the most notable cases are arrests of senior officials across departments; a PWD Assistant Engineer in Nainital caught soliciting Rs 10,000; a UPCL Junior Engineer in Dehradun accepting Rs 15,000; and a Roadways AGM (assistant general manager) in Kashipur detained for a Rs 90,000 bribe.

The District Excise Officer in Rudrapur was apprehended for accepting a ten percent commission on liquor consignments worth Rs 10 lakh.

These arrests reflect the breadth of the crackdown, extending from technical cadres to regulatory authorities.

The Chief Minister has directed all departments to withhold key responsibilities from accused officials until final judicial outcomes are reached.

A toll-free helpline (1064) has been launched to encourage public reporting, and prosecution timelines in trap cases have been fast-tracked.

According to the official data, arrests have steadily increased year-on-year; 7 in 2021; 15 in 2022; 20 in 2023, and 38 in 2024.

As of mid-July 2025, 14 arrests have already been recorded. In a parallel disciplinary action, the Uttarakhand Drinking Water Corporation suspended Superintending Engineer Sujit Kumar Vikas following grave allegations of financial misconduct.

The officer allegedly facilitated a Rs 10 lakh transfer to a firm linked to his spouse in exchange for departmental favours.

Despite being given time to respond, he failed to submit a clarification, prompting immediate suspension.

The Corporation’s Chairman clarified that the charges were of a serious nature and that Vikas’ continued presence in Haldwani would adversely affect the morale and integrity of other officials.

He has now been reassigned to the General Manager (Training) office in Roorkee for the duration of the inquiry.

This layered approach -- combining legal prosecution with administrative discipline -- signals a new era in Uttarakhand’s governance, where ethical conduct is not merely expected but enforced.

Under CM Dhami’s leadership, the state appears determined to transform its bureaucratic culture, restoring public trust through transparency, accountability, and swift justice.



