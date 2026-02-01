Union Budget 2026: AI, Manufacturing and Digital Infrastructure

Technology leaders see Budget 2026 as a decisive step towards AI-led growth.

Jaspreet Bindra, Co-Founder & CEO, AI&Beyond

The Budget’s emphasis on semiconductors, rare earths, advanced manufacturing, and AI talent development reflects a long-term vision to position India as a global technology hub.

Investments in data centres, AI labs in schools, technology fellowships, and workforce impact assessments show a holistic approach—combining infrastructure with human capital to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.