Union Cabinet to Consider Jan Vishwas Bill 2022

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to give its nod to Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2022 which aims at decriminalization of various offences including minor ones that invite jail term.

Sources said the purpose of this bill would be to reduce the compliance burden on individuals and businesses to fulfill the twin objectives of ease of doing business and ease of living for the citizens. The government proposes to amend almost 113 imprisonment clauses in various pieces of legislation, governing matters pertaining to the environment, air pollution, housing, and money laundering among others.

Soon after introduction, the bill was referred to a joint Parliamentary panel led by BJP MP, P P Chaudhary. The panel had submitted its report in Lok Sabha on the proposed legislation in March during the budget session. It had suggested that the government should bring the amendments proposed in the law with “retrospective effect for abating pending legal proceedings in respect of offences being decriminalized”.

In addition to this, the cabinet may also consider certain amendments in the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957, sources aware of developments said.