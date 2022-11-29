Union minister cautions media on terror reporting

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday advised caution while live reporting terror attacks, saying it should not provide clues to attackers and their ill motives.

"Media needs to report with responsibility in the case of earthquakes, fire and more importantly terrorist attacks.

Media must ensure that any live reporting in case of terrorist attack should not provide clues to the attackers and their ill motives," Thakur said while addressing the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) General Assembly here.

While the speed with which information is transmitted is important, accuracy is even more important and should be primary in the minds of communicators, Thakur said. The minister said maintaining public trust should be the highest guiding principle for responsible media organisations. Thakur also credited the media for coming to the aid of those stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it connected people with the outside world.

He said the Indian media ensured that Covid-19 awareness messages, important government guidelines and free online consultations with doctors reached everyone in every nook and corner of the country.

Prasar Bharati -- India's public service broadcaster -- lost over a hundred members to Covid-19, yet it did not deter the organisation from carrying on with its public service mandate, the minister said.