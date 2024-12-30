Live
Just In
Union Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar Bans Foot-Touching Tradition At Tikamgarh Office
Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar’s bold move to prohibit the tradition of touching feet in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh has sparked curiosity, setting him apart in India’s political culture.
Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar, representing Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, has implemented a remarkable rule in his office—strictly forbidding visitors from touching his feet. Signs prominently displayed in his office read, “Touching feet is strictly prohibited,” with an additional warning: “No work will be entertained for those who touch feet.”
This decision has left visitors both surprised and intrigued, as it stands in contrast to the prevailing political culture where such gestures are often encouraged. Dr. Kumar’s approach symbolizes humility and a shift in traditional political norms.
A Political Journey of Invincibility
Dr. Kumar, an undefeated MP since 1996, began his political career representing Sagar and later Tikamgarh, a reserved Lok Sabha constituency since 2009. Winning consecutive elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024, he has established himself as a formidable leader.
Ministerial Milestones
First appointed as a Minister of State in 2017, Dr. Kumar was elevated to Cabinet Minister in 2019. Following his re-election in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi retained him in the Union Cabinet, recognizing his consistent dedication and popularity.
The People's Leader
Known for his accessibility and humility, Dr. Kumar often engages directly with locals, walking from his residence to the Collectorate office during visits. His no-feet-touching policy further underscores his commitment to breaking hierarchical barriers and fostering equality in public life.