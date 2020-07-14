Union Minister Jitendra Singh under self-quarantine

X
New Delhi: Union minister Jitendra Singh has put himself under self-isolation as a precautionary measure after BJP's Jammu & Kashmir unit President Ravinder Raina tested positive for Covid-19.

Jitendra Singh shared the news in his twitter account. He said, "Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on July 12."


