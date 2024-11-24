Unity of hearts & minds essential for peace & progress, says J&K Lt Governor

Jammu: J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Sunday that the unity of hearts and unity of minds is essential for peace, progress, and prosperity.

Attending the 'Satsang Samagam', organised by the All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha at the Kabir Bhawan in the Bishnah area of Jammu district, the Lt Governor paid homage to Sant Kabir and spoke on his rich contribution to the society.

He said the vision and ideals of Sant Kabir represent the universal values enshrined in our culture.

“Unity of hearts & unity of minds are essential for peace, progress and prosperity. Let us come together and work towards building an inclusive society. Sant Kabir's divine verse also reflects on various social issues and challenges and advocated women empowerment and upliftment of weavers, farmers and other disadvantaged sections of society," Sinha said.

Noting that the saint's emphasis on inner search and social reform will continue to inspire every Indian and their future generations too, the Lt Governor called upon the people to imbibe the timeless teachings and philosophy of Sant Kabir and spread the message of oneness, peace, and social justice.

Responding to the issues and demands put forth by the representatives of the All J&K Sadguru Kabir Sabha, the Lt Governor assured that appropriate action will be taken to address the genuine issues projected by the community.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given top priority to the overall welfare of the deprived sections. Now the time has come for the communities, victims of discrimination for decades, to come forward and become partners in the developmental journey and enjoy the fruits of growth," he said.

Sinha also reiterated his commitment towards the empowerment of the community and assured every support from the government. People from all walks of life were present on the occasion.