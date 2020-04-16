Unsung COVID-19 Hero: 74-Year-old Pensioner Makes, Distributes Over 6,000 Masks

Yog Raj Mengi, a 74-year-old pensioner from Reasi in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, has distributed over 6,000 masks made by him from his monthly pension, according to a report by the Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS India). Megi is also distributing free rations to the needy, the news report added.

Yog Raj Mengi is one of the silent heroes in the war against the COVID-19 pandemic. Others like healthcare staff including doctors, para-medical personnel, sanitation workers and police personnel are among the frontline fighters in the battle against coronavirus. Civil servants who have working untiringly also deserve to be commended, as do all those working in essential services sectors.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the country has risen to 12,380 including 10,477 active cases, including 414 deaths and 1488 cases of those who have recovered from the deadly pandemic.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases with 2916 of those who tested positive for COVID-19. The state has also recorded a high number of deaths (187), while 295 people have recovered. Delhi, which saw a dip on Wednesday (17 cases) has reported 1578 cases so far, with 30 deaths and 40 recoveries. Tamil Nadu with 1242 cases including 14 deaths and 118 recoveries is another state with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

Rajasthan has reported 1023 cases of COVID-19 so far including 3 deaths and 147 recoveries. Madhya Pradesh is a state which has seen a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 987 cases with 53 deaths and 64 recoveries.