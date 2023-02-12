UP attracts Rs 33 lakh cr investment

Lucknow: An investment of Rs 33 lakh crore has come in the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. This is a symbol of faith on the UP government. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh became Uttam Pradesh. UP emerged as the sought after destination with opportunities to set up industries.

Union Minister of State Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma shared that the mafia also acknowledges Yogi's good governance. He was addressing the 'Handloom and Textiles Session: Weaving India's Growth Story' as the chief guest on the second day of the Global Investors Summit 2023 at Dadhichi Hangar-2 on Saturday.

The Union Minister said that previously the investors used to point out that they required the best of roads so that they could invest. Now their requirements have been fulfilled.

Proposals worth more than 1.88 lakh crores were received in Jhansi, while MoUs worth 1.35 lakh crore were signed.

The Yogi government gave lifeblood to the backward Bundelkhand. Investors are eager to invest there.

UP CM is also working diligently for the "developed India in 2047" dream of PM Modi.

State Government's MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan highlighted that UP is a state with possibilities. UP is reaching the top under the leadership of CM Yogi. In the purview of law and order, infrastructure, development etc., the attraction of investment towards UP has increased.

When GIS was planned, the set target was Rs 10 lakh crore. When the CM sent a team to 9 countries, there was enthusiasm in the whole world. Due to this, we received investment proposals of 33 lakh crore, much higher than the target.

Dr. Arindam Basu, Director General, NITRA, Ajay Sardana, Reliance Industries Limited, Harish Kumar Chatterjee, Vice President, Raymond Limited, Lalit Thukral, President, Noida April Export Cluster, Sanjay Jain, Managing Director, TT Limited, CMO Grasim Industries Limited, Manmohan Singh attended the session.

The guests were welcomed by Gaurav Bathwal, co-founder of Nine Private Limited and Mayur Maheshwari gave the vote of thanks. Secretary Pranjal Yadav informed about the development of UP through the presentation. ODOP gifts were presented to the visitors. Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad was also present in the session.