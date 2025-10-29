UP CM Yogi welcomes Guru Charan Yatra

The ‘Charan Suhawe Guru Charan Yatra’ of sacred ‘Jode Sahib’, a profound symbol of the Sikh community’s faith, received a rousing welcome in the capital on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the Yatra in Lucknow and said that the Guru tradition has given India the ideals of service, sacrifice and national protection.

He emphasised that the Sikh Gurus’ contribution in building India’s heritage has been instrumental and unforgettable, and it remains our collective duty to preserve this spiritual heritage and pass on its ideals to future generations.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister heard the ‘Guruvani’ during a special ceremony at the Yahiyaganj Gurudwara and honoured the Yatra members by tying turbans on their heads. In return, the Gurudwara Committee greeted him with a robe and a memento.

The Chief Minister, addressing the gathering, said, “The Yatra reconnects people with the glorious Guru tradition that gave India a new direction in culture, courage, and sacrifice.”

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Puri, CM Yogi said, “This Yatra began on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj. It is not merely a spiritual journey but a moving tribute that inspires renunciation, sacrifice, and devotion to the nation.”

He said the Sikh Gurus’ contribution to India’s eternal tradition is unforgettable.

“From Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj and his four Sahibzadas, their supreme sacrifices to protect religion, humanity, and the nation continue to inspire generations,” the UP CM stated.

He added that the Yatra is not just a remembrance of the past, but a guiding light for the present and future, calling upon all devotees to carry forward this message of national unity and spiritual awakening.

Notably, the Yatra is associated with the ‘Jode Sahib’ of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, and Mata Sahib Kaur, both of whom are considered the most sacred emblems of Sikh devotion.