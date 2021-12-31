UP elections to be held as per schedule: Election Commission

Lucknow: Amid concerns of poll rallies being held during a rise in Covid-19 cases, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday said all political parties in Uttar Pradesh want the Assembly elections to be held according to the schedule albeit with proper coronavirus protocols.

Addressing a press conference, CEC Sushil Chandra said there would be no delay in conducting polls in the State. "Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all Covid-19 protocols," he said. Sushil Chandra, who is on a three-day visit to Lucknow to review poll preparations, made the remarks after conducting a series of meetings with representatives of different political parties as well as State and district-level officials.

"I have been told that 86 per cent of the people in the State have got the first dose and 49 per cent the second shot of the Covid vaccine…We have been assured that in 15 to 20 days all eligible people will get their first dose," the CEC was quoted as saying. "We have asked for increase in vaccination coverage," he said.

The CEC also said that the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was also reviewed.

"It has been noted that there was not much impact of the latest variant in the state where only four cases were reported and three of them have recovered," Sushil Chandra said.

He also said because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of polling booths in the state will be enhanced by 11,000 to maintain proper social distancing, adding that people over the age of 80, those with disabilities, and those affected by Covid will be able to vote from home.

The CEC also said that polling time will also be increased by an hour and all polling officials will be vaccinated and those eligible will also be given a booster dose.

Thermal scanners and masks will be provided at all polling booths, and special care will be on maintaining social distancing besides proper sanitisation of booths, he said.

Elections are due in Uttar Pradesh by mid-March when the term of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government come to an end.