UP government mops up Rs 27,858 cr tax revenue
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has collected tax revenue of about 27,858 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-2026 (Q1FY26). The collection of 27,858 crore corresponds to 62.8 per cent of the tax revenue target set at 44,356 crore for the first quarter, according to UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.
Of the total collection, the share of GST and VAT stood at 20,798 crore and 7,060 crore, respectively. In addition to it, the UP excise department collected 14,229 crore in revenue, reaching almost 99 per cent of the 14,400 crore target.
Khanna said the non-tax UP stamp and registration department collection during Q1 touched 8,353 crore, while the state transport department collected 2,914 crore. Similarly, the UP energy department earned 762 crore, while the land revenue stood at 72 crore.
This has helped the total tax and non-tax revenue kitty of the state in Q1FY26 reach more than 54,000 crore. In the UP Budget 2025-2026, the Yogi government had estimated total receipts to be at 7.79 trillion, including revenue receipts of more than 6.62 trillion and capital receipts of 1.16 trillion. The share of tax revenue in revenue receipts for FY26 has been pegged at 5.5 trillion, including its tax revenue of 2.95 trillion and the state’s share in central taxes at 2.55 trillion. Traditionally, the tax collections have gained pace in the successive quarters.