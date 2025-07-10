UP Guv launches Khush-haal Van Maha Abhiyan 2025

Barabanki: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Khush-haal Van Maha Abhiyan 2025’ by planting saplings at the Army campus near Barabanki railway station, officials said.

The event saw the plantation of various species of fruit-bearing, shade-giving, and medicinal plants.

“Tree plantation is not a one-day affair but a step towards securing a better future for the coming generations,” Governor Patel said. She emphasised the collective responsibility of the society in ensuring proper care of the planted saplings. During the event, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi briefed the governor on preparations and monitoring arrangements at the plantation site.

Minister of State Satish Sharma and MLC Angad Singh also took part in the plantation drive. Students showcased posters and slogans promoting environmental awareness.