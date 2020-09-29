Death Of Gangraped Dalit Girl In Hathras Brings Back Nirbhaya Nightmare

UP Hathras Gangrape Case: It took nearly a decade for the gruesome Nirbhaya case to see a closure. Just when people were heaving a sigh of relief over justice to the Delhi rape victim, here comes another chilling case of rape and murder from Uttar Pradesh.



A 19 year old girl was abducted from an agricultural field after which she was harassed, sexually assaulted, abused and left to die. This brutal incident has been reported from UP's Hathras district. The victim succumbed to her injuries in New Delhi. The unfortunate case is a stark reminder that crime rate and also the nature of crime hasn't changed one bit since 2012 when the Nirbhaya rape took place in New Delhi.



People from all walks of life have demanded justice for the victim on social media. The cries have grown louder after the death of the Hathras rape victim.



The sexual assault took place on September 14. The victim and her mother were plucking grass in their agriculture field when the girl was kidnapped. When the mother realised that her girl was nowhere to be seen, she went in search of her only to find her daughter in an unconscious state with severe injuries on her neck.



A gang of five men is said to have gagged her with her duppatta and gangraped her in the bajra field.



Besides, the family alleged negligence and delayed action on the part of the police who denied the charges. The girl who had breathing difficulties is said to have been in bad need of oxygen which wasn't given. The family allege that the police did not act until four days after the incident.



However, the UP police has denied the charge stating that the team had swung into action and that the accused had been arrested. Among those arrested include Ravi, Luvkush and Sandip Ravi.



In a twist to the tale, the SP of Hathras Vikranth Vir has refused to confirm that the victim had been gangraped despite the huge uproar. He said the police is investigating the case and will reach a conclusion only after checking the forensic report issued by the doctors.



The Hathras victim had been rushed to JN Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh where her condition was said to have been critical. Meanwhile, the family of the Hathras victim accused the police of shifting her to Safdarjung hospital instead of AIIMS Delhi as requested by them.



Doctors said that her tongue was cut which showed that there was an attempt by the accused to strangulate her. The Hathras rape and death has taken a political turn with Chandrashekar Azad Raavan staging a protest demanding justice for the girl as the victim was said to be a Dalit. The accused are said to hail from upper caste.



The Bhim Army staged a raska roko in UP blocking the entry of vehicles.

