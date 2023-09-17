UP: Miscreants shot at while trying to flee from custody

Ambedkar Nagar (UP): The three miscreants arrested earlier in connection with the death of a girl whose 'dupatta' they had pulled off, causing her to fall and get run over by a motorcycle, have been injured while trying to escape from police custody.

Two accused -- Shahwaz and Faisal tried to snatch the rifle of policemen and opened fire at the police personnel. Both received bullet injuries in their legs during retaliatory firing.

The third accused also fell down and fractured his leg while trying to flee.

All three have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

It may be recalled that the miscreants, on Saturday, pulled the dupatta of a 17-year-old girl, causing her to fall off her bicycle. As the girl fell down, she was run over by a motorcyclist.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action and arrest the three accused -- Mohammed Faisal, Shahwaz, and Arbaaz.

The victim suffered a broken jaw and severe head injuries, and bled to death.

The miscreants fled the scene as commuters responded to the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Kumar Sinha, said that the police had registered a case of outraging modesty and causing death due to negligence against the three accused and arrested them.