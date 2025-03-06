UP Police files FIR against Ansal Group for cheating

TheUttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against real estate firm Ansal Group on charges of cheating, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy, and organised crime, following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said.

The FIR names as accused Ansal Properties and Infra Limited Promoters, Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Francette Patrica Atkinson and Vinay Kumar Singh (Director). They have been booked under BNS sections 316(5) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 336(3) (forgery for cheating), 340(2) (using forged document as genuine), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 111 (organised crime), according to a copy of the FIR.

The CM also invoked the real estate group’s name on Tuesday inside the Assembly to slam Opposition Samajwadi Party, accusing it of favouring such builders during its tenure. The FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

The FIR was registered a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to take strict action in the matter and safeguard homebuyers’ interest.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has admitted Ansal Properties and Infrastructure Limited (APIL) into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016, as of February 25. The tribunal’s decision follows a petition by IL&FS Financial Services Limited (IL&FS) regarding a loan default amounting to Rs 257 crore.

IL&FS Financial Services, acting as the financial creditor, alleged that the listed entity Ansal API failed to repay loans totalling Rs 257 crore. It also claimed that while Ansal API had reached a settlement agreement in 2022, the company did not adhere to its terms.

The CM took strong cognisance of the Ansal API insolvency case and instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible.

During a review meeting of the Housing and Urban Planning Department on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath said that homebuyers had been cheated by the Ansal Group, a situation the government would not tolerate.

He ordered action against all responsible officers of the company and stressed the need to protect the interests of affected buyers.

CM Yogi Adityanath directed officials to file FIRs in all districts where homebuyers have reported fraud by the Ansal Group, similar to cases in Lucknow. Additionally, he instructed the formation of a committee comprising representatives from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and aggrieved buyers. This committee will help compile strong evidence against Ansal API to ensure swift legal action.

Officials informed the CM that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had passed an order declaring Ansal API bankrupt without notifying the LDA and the Housing Department.

Expressing displeasure, the CM directed authorities to file an appeal against the NCLAT order in the interest of affected buyers and investors. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) recently declared Ansal API bankrupt, leaving thousands of homebuyers and investors in limbo. The tribunal also appointed an Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) to oversee the company’s real estate projects in Lucknow, Noida and other cities.

The bankruptcy proceedings have caused widespread panic, particularly among buyers of Sushant Golf City in Lucknow, where nearly 3,000 investors -- who purchased plots, villas, and flats—face uncertainty. Some buyers have been waiting for possession since 2009.

In response to the crisis, affected buyers have launched protests, urging the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene. Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh is expected to meet investors to discuss potential solutions.

With FIRs now lodged and a state-level crackdown initiated, the Yogi Adityanath government has signalled its intent to hold Ansal API accountable and safeguard the interests of homebuyers across Uttar Pradesh.