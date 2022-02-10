  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

UP polls: PM Modi urges people to cast votes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Highlights

He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people eligible to vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls to participate in the exercise enthusiastically.



Remember that ''pahle matdan, phir jalpan'' (First vote, then have breakfast), he tweeted. He urged voters to participate in this festival of democracy while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The battle for Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday with polling at 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

Polling started at 7 AM and will continue till 6 PM.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X