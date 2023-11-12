UP: Properties of slain gangster Jeeva to be confiscated

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Muzaffarnagar police have identified properties worth Rs 10.20 crore of slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari a.k.a. Jeeva for confiscation in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts.

Gangster Jeeva was gunned down by an assailant on the Lucknow district court premises on June 7 this year.

Earlier, the police had confiscated Rs 4 crore worth properties of Jeeva’s wife Payal Maheshwari in May last year.

Jeeva, a resident of Prempuri locality in Kotwali area of Muzaffarnagar district, was on the state list of gangsters and ran a 36-member gang.

Muzaffarnagar SSP, Sanjeev Suman, said that properties worth Rs 10.20 crore were identified in Adampur and Balwa villages of Shamli district.

Other properties were identified on Shamli-Muzaffarnagar road, Shamli-Kudana road, Link road, Bahawdi village and a market and house in Muzaffarnagar.

The SSP said the administration has the power to confiscate such properties under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act and the process of seizing them has already started.

He said similar action was initiated against other gangsters, including Sushil Mooch whose properties worth Rs 90 crore were confiscated last year.

The SSP said a majority of Jeeva’s properties were in the name of his wife Payal Maheshwari, son and nephew. A few of his properties were sold to prevent their confiscation, but the SSP clarified that action will also be initiated in such instances as well.