UP realtor with cancer kills wife, shoots self

Ghaziabad: A real estate dealer in Ghaziabad near Delhi shot his wife dead and then died by suicide . Kuldip Tyagi (46) left a suicide note that said he had been diagnosed with cancer and did not want money to be wasted on treatment because recovery is uncertain. The note said he had killed his wife, Anshu Tyagi, because they had vowed to stay together. The couple is survived by two sons and Kuldip’s father, a retired cop.

According to police, Kuldip shot his wife dead with a licensed revolver and then fired at himself at his home in Radha Kunj society of Raj Nagar Extension around 11 am yesterday. Their sons were at home at the time of the incident and rushed to their parents’ room on hearing the gunshots. Kuldeep’s body was found on the floor and Anshu’s was on the bed. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

A suicide note was found in the room. “I am suffering from cancer, and my family is unaware of it. I don’t want money to be wasted on my treatment because survival is uncertain. I am taking my wife along because we vowed to stay together forever. This is my decision. No one, especially my children, is to blame,” the note read.

Police seized the pistol and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Senior police officer Poonam Mishra said, “Kuldeep Tyagi shot his wife and then himself with his licensed revolver. In a suicide note, Kuldip Tyagi said he was suffering from cancer and his family members didn’t know about it. He did not want money to be spent on his treatment, so he decided to kill his wife and himself. We are investigating this matter,” she said.