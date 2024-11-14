UP: SC’s demolition verdict will help curb organised crime

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government, which has been receiving flak from various quarters over “bulldozer action”, Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on the matter and said it will help curb organised crime and instil a fear of legal consequences among criminals.

The opposition parties hoped that with this verdict, the “bulldozer terror” and “jungle raj” in the state would end. Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict as a significant step forward, a Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said, “The first requirement of good governance is the rule of law.”

“This ruling will increase criminals’ fear of the law, making it easier to control mafia elements and organised professional criminals,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The rule of law applies to everyone.”

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar also welcomed the court’s order and said, “The government never demolishes anyone’s personal property. Bulldozer is run on illegal occupation of public properties. It was the high court’s decision, we do not do it on our own.”

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati took to X to welcome the judgment and said, “After today’s decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court regarding demolitions and the related strict guidelines, it should be expected that UP and other state governments will manage public interest and welfare properly and the terror of bulldozer will definitely end now.”