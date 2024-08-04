UP to achieve 'one district, one medical college' goal soon: CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state will realise the goal of 'one district, one medical college' soon.

Stressing his government's efforts, the CM on Saturday stressed the need for strengthening healthcare services in all medical colleges.

He emphasised quality research and innovation along with technical upgradation for medical staff to uplift the healthcare system.

CM Yogi Adityanath expressed these views while addressing a gathering after distributing 483 laptops among MBBS students and paramedical staff at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Earlier on Saturday, he reached here on a two-day visit.

The laptops were presented under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.

He said several new medical colleges had come up in various districts and that two new medical colleges -- one each in Ballia and Balrampur -- would be set up soon.

The Chief Minister added that new medical colleges in Shamli and Sambhal would also start their academic session this year.

As per him, Uttar Pradesh will give admission to 10,500 MBBS seats this year.

CM Yogi Adityanath also inspected medical and paediatrics wards and took feedback from patients and their attendants at the BRD Medical College.

He urged MBBS students and paramedical staff to keep patience in handling patients and their attendants.

The CM appreciated the medical fraternity for their services towards mankind and appealed to them to focus on their technical upgradation to expand their outreach.

Lauding the cooperation extended by PM Modi, he said that a super speciality hospital for the treatment of Japanese Encephalitis patients was granted by PM Modi along with a regional unit of the Indian Council of Medical Research.