UP to get remote-controlled robots for fire fighting operations

Uttar Pradesh fire department is all set to use remote-controlled robots in fire-fighting operations.

Avinash Chandra, Director General of Police (DGP), UP Fire and Emergency Services, said, “Fire emergencies such as in chemical factories or places not easily accessible to humans will be dealt with by robots which will be completely remote controlled.”

“Even though the system is in place in Delhi and Mumbai fire services, it will be the first in the state. It is available in the market and will soon be added into the UP Fire and Emergency Services fleet,” he added.

“To start with, after purchase, it will be given to big cities with a number of industries and chemical factories with greater chances of such fires. Later, we will induct more of them into our fire stations,” the DG said.

According to the fire department officials, the robot has a wireless remote attached that allows it to regulate the water spray. These robots can ascend stairs with ease thanks to a belt system akin to that of the army tanks. The front section of the robots houses the sensor and camera.

With its cameras, the robot can monitor many aspects of the fire site. This will make it simple to determine if someone is stuck inside or not. The robot will have a pipe fastened to its back so that it may spray water everywhere and collect water from the tankers stationed outside. This reduces the time needed to put out the fire safely and quickly. It also comes with a ventilation fan which can be used to keep the machine cool.

Lucknow firefighters will also get high-tech equipment such as a multi articulated water tower, capable of move zig-zag like a snake through narrow lanes and rotating at 360 degrees, and rise to a height of 24 metres.

These devices can be controlled remotely, said chief fire officer, Lucknow, Mangesh Kumar, adding that recently a demonstration was held at Chowk station.