UP UD&E Minister honours sanitation staff for exemplary work

Mahakumbh Nagar: The tour of the Mahakumbh Mela area by Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma continued on Thursday, with on-site inspections of various arrangements.

Minister AK Sharma has been actively present in the fair area for several days, closely monitoring the arrangements made for devotees to ensure they do not face any inconvenience.

As part of the same, he inspected cleanliness and other facilities from Triveni Ghat to Hanuman Temple at Civil Line Square. He checked the arrangements, including water ATMs, tap water systems, toilet cleanliness, and lighting for devotees at the Ghats. The results of his presence were evident – cleanliness was maintained throughout the Mela, and despite massive crowds showing up on Magh Purnima, there was no visible dirt or garbage.

Before leaving Prayagraj, Minister Sharma expressed gratitude to his ‘Ishtadevata’ for the success of the Maha Kumbh at the renowned Hanuman Temple in Civil Lines.

He thanked the sanitation staff for their cleaning efforts in Prayag City and the pilgrimage area, and honoured them and the IEC team for promoting the message of cleanliness.

He also congratulated senior officials of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, including the Municipal Commissioner. He asked them to incorporate the high standards established during the Maha Kumbh into their ongoing work.